ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ON opened at $61.52 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.