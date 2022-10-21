ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 2,200 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $19,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,492.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONTF shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ON24 from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.