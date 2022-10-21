Oppenheimer Comments on Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

SPB stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 445,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

