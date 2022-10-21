Oppenheimer Weighs in on Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACI. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of ACI opened at $27.50 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,760,000 after purchasing an additional 827,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,176 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

