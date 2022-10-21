Oppenheimer Weighs in on Okta, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Okta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24. Okta has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Okta by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

