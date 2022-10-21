Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading Down 2.2%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.31. 9,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Oregon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

