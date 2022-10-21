Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.25 price target by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s current price.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.