Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $45,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

