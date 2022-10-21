Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

PKG stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $116.94. 617,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

