Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day moving average of $176.53. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of -174.89, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,183 shares of company stock worth $36,796,070. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after acquiring an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

