Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day moving average of $176.53. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of -174.89, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,183 shares of company stock worth $36,796,070. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after acquiring an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
