Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 947 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $229.14. 21,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,692. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

