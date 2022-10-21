Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 144 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.91. 63,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,378. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

