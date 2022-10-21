Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 422 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Medtronic by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 195.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.