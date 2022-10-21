Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PAYC traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.07 and its 200 day moving average is $319.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

