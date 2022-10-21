Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Mizuho

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

