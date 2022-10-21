Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 105 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $151.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

