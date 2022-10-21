Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

SRLN opened at $40.94 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

