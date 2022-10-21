Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.14. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90.

