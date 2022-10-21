Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,841 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 238,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE ELAN opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

