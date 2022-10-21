Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 30,241 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $123.58 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

