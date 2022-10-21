Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,804 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,066,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.