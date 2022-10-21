Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.