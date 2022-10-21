Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,709. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.