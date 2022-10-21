Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAPR. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $8,351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 21.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 37,209 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $4,003,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 126.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 60,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 141.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.1 %

UAPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 5,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,354. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

