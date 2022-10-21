Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,330. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

