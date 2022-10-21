Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 60,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.