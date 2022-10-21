Piper Sandler Cuts Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $35.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDCO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

PDCO stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.