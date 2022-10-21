Piper Sandler Trims Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price to $219.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $172.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.73. Globant has a 52-week low of $158.86 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 46,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $256,020,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

