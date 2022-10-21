Polymath Market Cap Tops $253.97 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $253.97 million and approximately $48.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00268819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004072 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

