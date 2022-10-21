Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0621 on Major Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $3.31 million and $169,878.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

