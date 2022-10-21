PotCoin (POT) Tops One Day Volume of $112.00

PotCoin (POT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $565,078.54 and approximately $112.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00267478 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001412 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016867 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

