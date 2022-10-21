PotCoin Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $563,840.19 and approximately $588.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00268465 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001395 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003846 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016913 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.