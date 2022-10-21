Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Powered Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powered Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

