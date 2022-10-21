Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Primerica Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,937,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 24.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,187,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,384,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.