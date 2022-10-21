ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for approximately 3.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 105,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 659,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGHG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,071 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

