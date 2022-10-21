Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) versus Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) Head to Head Analysis

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) and Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proto Labs and Fast Radius’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $488.10 million 2.19 $33.37 million $0.88 44.13 Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.51 $5.95 million N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Radius.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Proto Labs and Fast Radius, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Proto Labs currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.05%. Fast Radius has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.00%. Given Fast Radius’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than Proto Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Proto Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Fast Radius shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Fast Radius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 4.88% 2.95% 2.63% Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04%

Summary

Proto Labs beats Fast Radius on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

