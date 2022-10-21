QuarkChain (QKC) Hits One Day Volume of $3.59 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $56.35 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

