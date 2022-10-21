Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

DGX stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $136.75. 1,486,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,740. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.27.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

