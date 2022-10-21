Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

