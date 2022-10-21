Radicle Achieves Market Cap of $66.73 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $66.73 million and $6.58 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00009974 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002828 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.70 or 0.27597993 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010779 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
