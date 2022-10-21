Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Shares Down 50%

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) shares dropped 50% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 447,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 281,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

