Rakon (RKN) Price Reaches $0.41

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $99.25 million and approximately $42,429.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.78 or 0.27720236 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

