Raymond James Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Market Perform

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $71.38 on Friday. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.