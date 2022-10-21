Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entegris (ENTG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2022 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/13/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Entegris

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,005,000 after buying an additional 306,062 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 13.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after buying an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

