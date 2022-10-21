Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) versus KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Financial Comparison

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Regions Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 32.85% 14.07% 1.39% KeyCorp 28.53% 15.01% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Regions Financial and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.61 billion 2.79 $2.52 billion $2.22 8.89 KeyCorp $7.56 billion 1.95 $2.63 billion $2.28 6.95

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Regions Financial. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regions Financial and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 6 8 0 2.57 KeyCorp 2 8 6 0 2.25

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $22.93, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Regions Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of March 01, 2022, it operated through a network of 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.