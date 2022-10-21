Relx (LON:REL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,828 ($34.17) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,602.38 ($31.44).

Shares of Relx stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,219 ($26.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,450,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,780. The stock has a market cap of £42.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,739.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,268.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,292.61. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

