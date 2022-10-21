Relx (LON:REL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,828 ($34.17) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,602.38 ($31.44).

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,219 ($26.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,450,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,780. The stock has a market cap of £42.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,739.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,268.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,292.61. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89).

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

