Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE: AWI):

10/20/2022 – Armstrong World Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Armstrong World Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $103.00.

10/17/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AWI traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 273,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,472. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

