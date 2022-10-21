ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
ReWalk Robotics Price Performance
Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40.
Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics
In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 122,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $105,738.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,540,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 239,568 shares of company stock valued at $202,155. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.
About ReWalk Robotics
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
