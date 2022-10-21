ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 122,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $105,738.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,540,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 239,568 shares of company stock valued at $202,155. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

