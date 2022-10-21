Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,019 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

ADP traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $231.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

