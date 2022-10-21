Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.35. 71,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,509. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

